Ballymena: Kells and Connor Medical Centre to close at end of April
- Published
A GP practice in Ballymena in County Antrim is due to close within weeks following unsuccessful attempts to find a new contractor.
The 4,000 patients at Kells and Connor Medical Centre will be allocated to other GP surgeries in surrounding areas.
The practice operators gave notice that they are resigning their contract to provide GP services from 30 April.
Attempts to find another GP to take over the running of the centre failed.
A Department of Health spokesperson said: "All alternative options in relation to the continuation of services at Kells and Connor Medical Practice were fully exhausted.
"The Department of Health understands that this is not the news that patients of the practice were looking for and that it will cause concern and inconvenience in the local community."