Brexit: Welsh government warns over NI 'green lane' plan
- Published
The Welsh government has warned that Westminster must have its agreement to ease NI-GB trade at Holyhead port.
Dublin-Holyhead is an important port for NI-GB trade but sending goods this way has become more bureaucratic after Brexit.
The government is understood to be considering a "green lane" arrangement for Northern Ireland hauliers arriving at ports like Holyhead.
Biosecurity and therefore borders policy relating to it, is devolved.
A Welsh government spokesperson said a decision would be made by them, not the UK government.
Under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework Northern Ireland goods have unfettered access to Great Britain, but only if they are leaving via a port in Northern Ireland.
It has long been a complaint of some businesses, particularly hauliers, that the post-Brexit processes for shipping via Dublin mean that NI-GB trade is not truly unfettered.
Requires new legislation
The Dublin-Holyhead route is particularly important for Northern Ireland businesses sending time sensitive goods, like food, to the south of England.
The government plan, which is in its early stages, would require new legislation.
It would mean Northern Ireland goods using a green lane having arrived from a Republic of Ireland port, meaning no checks and minimal paperwork.
Goods from the Republic of Ireland would use a red lane meaning they would be subject to UK customs processes and other checks.
It is unlikely that all paperwork for Northern Ireland goods using this route would be eliminated, for example, an Irish export declaration would still be required.
The context for the plan is a new date for the implementation of post-Brexit border processes at Great Britain ports.
These have been delayed on four occasions but the government said it will start to be rolled out from October when food and plants being imported from Ireland and other EU countries will need to be certified.
Then, from the end of January 2024, these products will be subject to risk-based physical and paperwork checks.
In its consultation document on the changes the government said: "Further to the Windsor Framework, we will ensure that Northern Ireland businesses have unfettered access when moving goods to their most important market in Great Britain.
"These arrangements will be enshrined and further strengthened in domestic legislation, avoiding burdens for Northern Irish goods on both direct Northern Ireland-GB and indirect Northern Ireland-Ireland-GB routes."
The Welsh government spokesman added that everyone should take the opportunity to respond to the draft plan 'share their concerns and ideas with us."