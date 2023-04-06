PSNI chief warns of dissident republican disorder during Easter
The police have warned of the potential of public disorder linked to dissident republicans over the Easter period.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has told a meeting of the Policing Board that the trouble could be an attempt to draw officers into to gun or bomb attacks.
MI5 recently raised Northern Ireland's terrorism threat level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.
Mr Byrne said the PSNI has made temporary changes to shifts to put more officers onto frontline duties.
In February, senior detective John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot multiple times at a sports complex in Omagh.
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack on the off-duty officer.
Mr Byrne also said resources would be further challenged by the visit of US President Joe Biden next week.
The cost of the security operation around the visit is put at £7m.
About 300 officers will be drafted in from other UK forces to help out.