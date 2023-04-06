Stormont crisis: Ministers consider options for NI governance
- Published
A range of options are being considered for the future of Northern Ireland governance if devolution does not return, NIO minister Steve Baker has said.
A Stormont budget for 2023/24 has not yet been set in the absence of an Executive by the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
But there have been warnings that departments face making large cuts.
Mr Baker said it was "imperative" that the Executive gets back to work.
He added that the time had come for compromise and that the Westminster government stepping in should only be a last resort.
"There are a spectrum of options that we are considering and the secretary of state, myself, Lord Caine (Northern Ireland Office minister) and the prime minister will take a decision shortly on what will need to be done," Mr Baker told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"But we are very clear that in the current political circumstances, to go for direct rule and have London ministers governing Northern Ireland would be an extremely serious step and it is one which we are extremely reluctant to take."
Political party leaders in Northern Ireland have voiced their concerns about the cuts.
It was reported in February, that services provided by Northern Ireland Executive departments face cuts of at least £500m in the new financial year in cash terms.
Inflation will further magnify the impacts of those cuts.
Part of the reason for the falling budget was the need to bring forward about £330m to the 2022-2023 financial year to deal with an overspend.
Stormont spends about £14bn a year with the bulk of that going to health and education.
Last week, it was reported that the overall budget to fund schools in Northern Ireland has been cut for 2023-2024.
The news came in a letter from the Department of Education (DE) to school governors.
Schools have also been told what their interim individual budgets will be for the new financial year.
'Stripping meat off the skeleton'
But the DE letter said that it had not been "possible to include the funding allocated in 2022-23 to mitigate pay and energy increases" for schools.
The principals of two primary schools in Northern Ireland highlighted the impact of potential budget cuts, on Thursday.
Keith Wysner, the principal of Whiteabbey Primary School in County Antrim, said there was "little more" his school could do to soften the impact of any cuts.
"The meat has been stripped off our bones completely since about 2012/2014 because of the budget structure and we have been operating with a very, very limited budget since then," he said.
"We talk about stripping the meat off the skeleton, well you know what, we are taking away every other rib at the minute to be able to educate our current generation."
Sandra Isherwood, the principal of Jones Memorial Primary School, in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, said pupils were "detrimentally affected by their access to agencies and support with the cuts they have in mind".
"The 10% cuts with the increase in fuel, and all other factors, it means about a teacher's salary, which in turn will roll out to increase class sizes," she added.
"But more importantly, it is affecting the vulnerable children that are in our school.
"We have just been given the short notice of the loss of our engaged teacher who was able to support pupils who were detrimentally affected by the Covid outbreak and they were so beneficial."