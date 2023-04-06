Newtownards: People told to get out of their homes, police say
The PSNI is investigating reports of suspicious activity involving a number of masked men and as well as a reported gunshot in Newtownards, County Down.
The police say they received a report of a gun shot on Georges Street in the town at 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
While no damage was caused to any properties, a number of threats were made to people, telling them to leave Newtownards.
Small groups of masked men were reported in several areas of the town.
Officers searched the area, but could find no evidence of gunshots having been fired, the PSNI said.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breach of bail in Weaver's Grange shortly after midnight. He remains in custody.
Police said officers continued to maintain a highly visible policing presence across north Down.