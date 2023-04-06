Ballymena: Two women injured after sign falls at business
Two women were injured after it was reported that a large sign had fallen from a business premises in Ballymena.
It is understood it happened outside Caffè Nero at Fairhill Shopping Centre just after 17:05 BST on Wednesday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse of signage in Fairhill Lane.
Its officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene on Wednesday evening, along with PSNI officers.
Both women were taken to hospital - one was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the other to Antrim Area Hospital.
BBC News NI has contacted the shopping centre for comment.