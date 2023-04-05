Ballymena: Two people in hospital after Fairhill Shopping Centre incident
Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident at a County Antrim coffee shop.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that they responded to a call on Wednesday.
It is understood the incident occurred outside Caffè Nero at Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena.
Two crews were despatched, taking one of the patients was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the other to Antrim Area Hospital.