Londonderry: Lorry sheds animal carcass load at Newbuildings
Dozens of animal carcasses have been left strewn across a road in County Londonderry after a lorry shed part of its load.
It happened on Duncastle Road at the junction with Victoria Road in Newbuildings at around 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the spill was "causing major disruption".
"Traffic is currently being diverted and a clean-up is now well under way. At one point everything was at a complete standstill," he told BBC News NI.
Police said the lorry had lost part of its load at the junction.
Traffic is being diverted along Tagharina Road, a PSNI spokeswoman said.