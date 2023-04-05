Londonderry: Lorry sheds animal carcass load at Newbuildings

animal carcass on road at newbuildingsGary Middleton
DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the spill was causing major disruption

Dozens of animal carcasses have been left strewn across a road in County Londonderry after a lorry shed part of its load.

It happened on Duncastle Road at the junction with Victoria Road in Newbuildings at around 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the spill was "causing major disruption".

"Traffic is currently being diverted and a clean-up is now well under way. At one point everything was at a complete standstill," he told BBC News NI.

Police said the lorry had lost part of its load at the junction.

Traffic is being diverted along Tagharina Road, a PSNI spokeswoman said.

