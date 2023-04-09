Craigavon: Pupils face 'increased danger' after bridge demolition - principal
Pupils at a primary school in Craigavon face "increased danger" on the road after a footbridge was demolished, a principal has said.
The Moylinn East footbridge went over the Lake Road dual carriageway connecting the Legahory area with Craigavon City Park and the South Lake Leisure Centre.
St Anthony's school used to allow its pupils to cycle to the leisure centre.
The route now involves crossing the road at new traffic lights.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it hoped to replace the bridge within two years.
The department said the footbridge had to be removed over the weekend of 16-20 March as it was "nearing the end of its lifespan and is beyond economic repair".
Paddy Mallon, the principal of St Anthony's, told BBC News NI: "Every Monday and Wednesday around half our school, so about 350 pupils, would have used the bridge to get to the leisure centre to swim.
"We also started a new mini-triathlon initiative where they would have done 1km around our pitch, then they would've cycled to the leisure centre, done their swim and cycled back."
Prior to the bridge's removal, the journey involved crossing one minor road in front of the school with the remainder by footpath and then completely segregated from traffic and into the park where the leisure centre is based.
'Increased danger element'
"They could've nearly cycled there on their own and we encouraged it because they would be doing that at the weekends," Mr Mallon added.
The school has now stopped pupils cycling to the leisure centre.
The principal said: "The danger element has increased. All of the teachers who take the children swimming will note that the road at Enniskeen [estate] is really busy."
Mr Mallon said some parents of pupils who live near Rushmere Shopping Centre have also stopped allowing their children walking or cycling to school due to the bridge's removal.
When Craigavon was initially built in the 1960s, it was designed with a network of walking and cycling paths centred around the city park which are segregated from car traffic.
According to correspondence seen by BBC News NI from the DfI to a local resident, the bridge had an average daily usage of 140 pedestrians and cyclists between August and December 2022.
The department identified spikes in usage due to running and other activity groups.
There was a peak of 733 crossings on 27 October, in large part due to the annual fireworks display in the park.
A DfI spokesperson said: "The department is taking steps to take forward the potential of a replacement footbridge.
"However, it will be subject to a successful business case, the need to secure funding, and statutory processes such as planning permission."
The spokesperson added that in "normal circumstances" it may take at least two years to replace the bridge.
Fergal O'Hagan, a resident campaigning for a replacement bridge, said he feared it would not go ahead due to pressure on the department's budget.
"This area is getting more and more new houses built and it will get busier, so there will be more demand for the bridge," he said.