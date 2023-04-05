Film crew donates contents of 'film shop' to Belfast food bank
A film crew has donated the entire contents of their movie set shop to a west Belfast foodbank to help families struggling over Easter.
The pop-up shop appeared at Norglen Gardens in Turf Lodge earlier this year and provided the backdrop for the upcoming film, Joy to the World.
The Sky Christmas comedy drama stars Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt and award-winning actor Timothy Spall.
Foodstock's founder Paul Doherty described it as an amazing gesture.
The charity, with more than 30 dedicated volunteers, helps to provide food, as well as provide crisis support for those in need in the greater Belfast area.
"People don't have a lot to give at the moment because times are incredibly tough so to receive a donation of this size was just incredible," Mr Doherty said.
"We have actually ran out of food to provide on a number of occasions over the past weeks and months - such is the need out there - so this could not have come at a better time."
Mr Doherty said the donation came about after he was approached by Andrew Lynch who worked on the set of Joy to the World as the crew shot in Turf Lodge and was asked about the services they provide.
The upcoming film tells the story of two Santa Clauses - one whom has just robbed a bank (Nesbitt) and is on the run with the cash - and the other is a Santa (Spall) who claims to have fallen from his sleigh.
A young 12-year-old encounters the two and decides to get his hands on the bank-robber's cash in order to give his family the Christmas they all crave.
However during his quest, he soon realises that perhaps the spirit of Christmas may be alive after all.
The film is one of a number of productions choosing Northern Ireland as a place to shoot their movie.
"It was amazing that they took the time to speak with us and learn about issues in the area they were filming in", Mr Doherty said.
"We are just so very grateful for this incredibly kind donation and as we speak the food that will be seen in the film is already helping feed so many families who would be going without otherwise."
Mr Doherty said a large section of stock from the movie-set shop is going to help provide free meals at free breakfast clubs they run for children.
He said they have seen a huge increase in demand in recent weeks.
"This has provided everyone here with a real lift and will also help in easing that pressure at the breakfast clubs," he said.
Mr Doherty said everyone at the food bank is incredibly thankful to the cast, crew and everyone involved with the film for the gesture.
"There are so many families struggling out there and this will be such a huge help," he said.