Adam Smyth appointed BBC Northern Ireland director
- Published
Adam Smyth has been appointed as the new director of BBC Northern Ireland.
Mr Johnston then stepped down permanently in March 2023, when he was appointed to a new role as the BBC's Director of Editorial Complaints and Reviews.
Mr Smyth has now been appointed to lead the corporation in Northern Ireland with immediate effect.
He was been with the BBC since 1995, having joined as a news trainee.
During his career he has had a number of roles, including as editor of the Good Morning Ulster programme and head of BBC News NI.
Mr Smyth, however, takes over as director of BBC Northern Ireland at a time when it is cutting jobs and some programmes to save money.
It is attempting to make savings and invest more money in digital services at a time when the licence fee is frozen for two years at £159.
There have, for instance, been recent protests over cuts to The Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Foyle.
A half-hour breakfast news programme is to replace BBC Radio Foyle's current two-hour show and it will lose its lunchtime half-hour programme, but hourly news bulletins will continue.
In his period as interim director Mr Smyth took the decision to cease live television coverage of Belfast's Twelfth of July parade.
At the time, he said that was because the audience for a highlights programme in the evening was much larger than for the live coverage.
'Delighted'
The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) all criticised the decision.
In a statement released by BBC Northern Ireland, Mr Smyth said he was "delighted" to be appointed director.
"I know how much the BBC matters to local people and the difference that it makes to everyday life," he said.
"I want to build on these achievements and to develop our contribution to the wider creative economy, working in partnership with others.
"I'll want to make sure that our services stay relevant in a fast-changing world and that BBC staff are supported in doing their brilliant best for audiences in Northern Ireland and across the UK."
The BBC Director of Nations Rhodri Talfan Davies called Mr Smyth "an accomplished and incisive leader" who was "determined to build on Northern Ireland's real editorial success".