Man and woman held after £300,000 drugs seizure
- Published
A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested after police seized suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of £300,000.
Officers said it followed a search of properties in Carnlough and west Belfast on Monday night.
Mixing agents, cash and designer watches were also seized.
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted the search operation.
Police said the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences.
"This operation has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of harmful Class A drugs which otherwise would have been distributed into the community," a senior officer said.