NI civil servants to strike on same day as teacher walkout
Thousands of civil servants from Northern Ireland's largest trade union are to go on strike on 26 April.
This will coincide with a planned teachers strike on the same date.
Last month, the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) said 85% of respondents voted for strike action and 94% for action short of strike.
It represents more than 16,000 workers across a range of government departments.
The union said this will be its first day of "all out action" and they are seeking to coordinate the strike with other trade unions.
In January, it was announced civil service workers would be offered a pay rise of £552, backdated to August 2022, however, the union had called for a rise of inflation, plus 5%.
The UK inflation rate in February was 10.4%.
Previously, Stormont's Department of Finance said it "recognises and regrets the offer is below what staff and unions will expect in a very challenging year".
Official figures suggest the typical full-time civil servant in Northern Ireland was paid £28,706 in 2022, meaning an extra £552 is equivalent to 1.9%.
'Utterly shameful'
Nipsa's general secretary Carmel Gates said: "During the Covid pandemic, the government classed civil servants as essential workers, now the government is treating them as less than second-class citizens.
"With food and other costs soaring, government workers now need a second job just to make ends meet. This is utterly shameful.
"Nipsa members have taken the decision that enough is enough. We will fight back and we will take every step necessary to get pay justice for our members."
The union has warned further strike days, targeted strike action and action short of strike action are planned.