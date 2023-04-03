A6 Londonderry-Dungiven road to open before Easter holiday
The new A6 between Londonderry and Dungiven will open later this week, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.
Work on the road started in 2018 and was due to be completed last autumn but has been beset by delays.
On Monday DfI confirmed the 16-mile (25.5km) stretch will open on Thursday, ahead of the Easter holiday.
"This is great news for the 15,000 vehicles using the route each day," a DfI spokeswoman said.
The opening of the Derry to Dungiven upgrade - part of the A6 road that links Derry and Belfast - will "bring long-term benefits for road users and the local community in providing shorter, safer and more reliable journey times," she added.
The new stretch of road mostly runs parallel to the existing road and includes a bypass of Dungiven.
It was due to open last autumn and there has been frustration over delays.
The road opened with speed limits and lane restrictions for a short period in summer 2022, but then later closed again as work continued.
The DfI spokeswoman added: "The Road Safety Audit process has been completed and the contractor will commence the process of removing cones and temporary traffic management arrangements on the morning of Thursday 6 April.
"The entire 25.5 kilometres of the road will be open for road users by Thursday afternoon with national speed limit in place".
She said the opening of the road means the department has invested around £440m in the Derry to Belfast road upgrade.