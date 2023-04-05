President Biden confirms visit to Northern Ireland
- Published
US President Joe Biden will begin a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Belfast on 11 April, the White House has confirmed.
President Biden will begin his trip in Belfast to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo.
The President is also expected to meet Irish President Michael D Higgins.
