DUP co-founder welcomes united Ireland discussion
Founding DUP member Wallace Thompson says a possible united Ireland should be debated "openly and honestly".
He said given changing religious demographics he would be open to conversations about unity.
The former DUP special advisor and evangelical Protestant said those who wanted a united Ireland needed to "broaden their base".
Mr Thompson said he remained a unionist but his "faith was much bigger than that".
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme, Mr Thompson said: "In 1912, when Home Rule was being spoken of, our forefathers believed that Home Rule would be Rome Rule."
He said that 100 years on "that's completely changed" and "secularisation" had played a big role.
When asked about the possibility of a united Ireland, Mr Thompson said there was an opportunity for debate.
"People who believe in the union going beyond their own constituencies and seeking to engage others in debate, I agree with that," he said.
"Similarly those who want a new Ireland/united Ireland need to broaden their base and speak to people like me."
Asked about his own views, Mr Thompson said he was unsure if those of the same faith as him could benefit in a united Ireland but thought it was something that should be pursued.