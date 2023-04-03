Newtownards: Community march calls for end to gang violence
- Published
Residents of a housing estate in Newtownards have come together to demand an end to a loyalist feud.
The feud has resulted in attacks on homes in several areas of north Down and Ards over the past two weeks.
Families walked through the West Winds estate on Monday to demand a return to normality saying they do not want any violence and want to live in peace.
There have been attacks in Bangor, Newtownards, Donaghadee and Ballywalter.
One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, told BBC News NI: "It's the safety of our children and our relatives. It's a tight-knit community where there is a lot of families, grannies, uncles.
"It's mainly our children that we're trying to protect."
The woman said people have been scared to let their children out because of the violence and older relatives have been too frightened to go to the shops.
"I just wish it would all stop," she added.
The PSNI said on Thursday that the homes had been attacked "by rival factions previously linked to the UDA".
About 200 people took part in the walk.
Addressing the crowds, independent councillor Steven Irvine called on those engaged in violence to allow the community to "return to normality".
"We stand together against criminality and call for peace to be returned to our streets," he said.