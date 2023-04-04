Divided education and schools cost £226m extra a year - report
- Published
The divided education and school system in Northern Ireland costs £226m extra a year to the public purse, new research claims.
The research from Ulster University (UU) has been partially funded by the Integrated Education Fund.
It looks at how much the duplication of things such as transport and services to different types of schools costs.
It estimates the total of cost of division and duplication of services in education at about £600,000 a day.
Northern Ireland's school system is largely made up of Catholic maintained or controlled schools.
Most pupils in Catholic maintained schools are from a Catholic background, while the majority of pupils in controlled schools are from a Protestant background.
However, many schools of both types have pupils from other religious backgrounds and none.
There are also other types of schools, such as Irish medium schools or voluntary grammar schools.
But only about 8% of pupils in Northern Ireland are taught in formally integrated schools, which seek to mix children from Catholic, Protestant and other backgrounds.
'Cost of division'
The just-published UU research estimates of the additional financial costs to Northern Ireland of a "divided" educational system using data from the EU, the Department of Education (DE) and other sources.
There have been some previous attempts to estimate the additional costs of segregation in Northern Ireland.
In 2016, a report commissioned by the Department of Finance suggested public services incurred additional annual costs of up to £833m in which division could be a factor.
The new UU paper said that "much of the economic cost of division in Northern Irish society is due to duplication".
"It has long been recognised that many services in NI are duplicated with estate agents, public houses, solicitors, chemists, banks, indeed virtually every kind of service, doubled up, with one serving each community," it said.
But the research looks in specific detail at the cost of division in education.
It estimates the costs of things like additional school transport due to segregation and academic selection, separate schools in an area, and the cost of programmes to bring children educated separately together.
That includes money spent on Shared Education, which brings pupils from separate schools and different backgrounds coming together for joint classes and activities.
"While Shared Education is largely about advancing reconciliation, it does very little to address the cost of duplication," the UU research argued.
"Costs would be largely unnecessary in a system where children were educated together."
'Growing up separately'
The paper said that there was a "double whammy" of financial and social costs of division in education.
"We are overspending on what is arguably a wasteful and unsustainable system of education and a lot of money is also being spent to ameliorate the outcome of that system - young people by and large growing up separately," it concluded.
"Societal divisions persist and continue to cost our economy, define our confrontational politics and blight the lives of many of the people who live here.
"These costs can also be seen in our education system, where division, separation and duplication all add unnecessary and increasingly unaffordable costs.
"Consequently, funding which could be spent directly on educating children and young people is wasted.
"The question is not 'can we afford to address this?'
"Instead, it should be 'can we really afford not to?'"
There are significant pressures on Northern Ireland's education budget.