Daniel Guyler: Two women jailed for death of pensioner in Londonderry
Two women have been jailed for the manslaughter of a pensioner who died nine months after he was assaulted.
Daniel Guyler, 75, who was found lying in the street in Londonderry in July 2018 did not regain consciousness and died in hospital in May 2019.
Rhona Mary Gracey, 36, from Chobham Street in Belfast, was handed a nine-year sentence.
Sharon Mary Faustina Harland, 47, of Bridge Street in Derry, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years.
Both terms were divided equally between custody and licence.
"The assault which took Mr Guyler's life was an assault on a frail, elderly man who had been drinking for some time with the defendants," Justice O'Hara said.
"At least in part it was motivated by robbery," the judge told Belfast Crown Court on Monday.
"The defendants ran off and left him grievously injured on the road and he lingered in hospital for nine months before he died."
Blood found on clothing
Belfast Crown Court heard Mr Guyler was discovered lying in Termon Street in the Waterside area of Derry with a significant head wound and other injuries on the evening of 23 July 2018.
There were no witnesses to the assault, but the court heard the victim had been with Harland and Gracey that day.
The women were also later seen disposing of his wallet which, when found, was missing £400.
Blood was also found on shoes belonging to both women and on a pair of Harland's trousers.
Mr Justice O'Hara said that whilst it was impossible to determine how the injuries on Mr Guyler were inflicted, the guilty pleas entered by both women reflected their involvement.
The judge also noted that although Mr Guyler was frail and had underlying health issues, his spell in hospital after the attack was distressing for his nephew who regularly visited his uncle.
Reacting to the sentences handed down on Monday, Det Insp Claire McGarvey said this "was a vicious, unprovoked assault on Daniel Guyler, an elderly man who was brutally beaten and robbed of his wallet".
"After attacking him, Gracey and Harland left him lying on the ground with serious injuries. They have now been made amenable for their heinous crimes," she said.
The senior officer thanked the local community in the city who came forward with information which helped detectives during their investigation.