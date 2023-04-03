Londonderry: Man beaten with iron bars in aggravated burglary
A man in his 20s has been injured after being beaten with iron bars by two masked men during an aggravated burglary in Londonderry.
The men forced their way into a property in the Beraghvale area between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT on Sunday, the police said.
They damaged a window and door before assaulting the victim, leaving him with injuries that need hospital treatment.
The attackers also stole a sum of money.
The police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.