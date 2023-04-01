Londonderry searches linked to New IRA investigation
- Published
Searches taking place in Londonderry are part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.
Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit are involved in the planned operation.
They have cordoned off a large area in Coshowen, off the Foyle Road.
The search is "being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues", a PSNI statement said.
Two bomb squad vehicles have been spotted at the scene.
PSNI officers spent four days in a nearby area last week, finding a suspected firearm in Kildrum Gardens on Sunday.
Earlier this week, the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.
It follows a rise in dissident republican activity, including a recent gun attack on a senior PSNI officer.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell sustained life-changing injuries when he was shot in Omagh, County Tyrone on 22 February.
Police said they believe the New IRA carried out that attack.