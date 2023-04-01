Belfast: PSNI officer injured in struggle during arrest
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after an incident near Boucher Road in south Belfast.
The officer suffered a thumb injury that needed hospital treatment after an arrest operation on Wildflower Way shortly before 22:50 BST on Friday.
The police said they tried to speak to a man found in the back of a vehicle.
However, he tried to close the door on one of them and then began to struggle with officers.
He was detained on suspicion of assault on police, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'," a police spokesperson said.
The suspect remains in custody.