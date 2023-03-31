John Caldwell: Man released after questioning about PSNI officer's shooting
- Published
A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell in Omagh, County Tyrone, has been released following questioning.
The man was arrested on Thursday after the search of a property in Coalisland.
A 60-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday after a search of a property in Belfast has since been released.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack at a sports complex on 22 February.
His PSNI colleagues believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attempt to murder him.
They have previously said they were "working relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice".
The 48-year-old was critically injured when he was shot several times while putting footballs into his car after coaching young people at football.
The shooting occurred in front of his teenage son and members of the public including schoolchildren.
He is one of the best-known detectives in the PSNI, often fronting press conferences on major inquiries during his 26-year career.