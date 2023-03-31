Newtownards: Man assaulted by masked men in shopping centre
- Published
Four arrests have been made after a man was assaulted by a number of masked men in a shopping centre in Newtownards.
It happened at around 15:30 BST on Circular Road.
Police said within five minutes of receiving the initial report officers were in pursuit of a BMW vehicle which had been reported to have left the area after the assault.
They located the car and four occupants on Kempe Stones Road just after 15:35 BST.
Four men aged in their twenties and thirties were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault and public order offences.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage to contact them.
The arrests come as a feud between rival loyalist factions previously linked to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) continues in parts of north Down and Ards.
Police said there have been 11 attacks linked to the feud.
The BBC understands that 14 arrests have been made.
Supt Johnston McDowell said he was grateful to members of the public who reported Friday's incident.
"Community support is invaluable to the robust policing operation which we have implemented to conduct our investigations and deter further criminality," he said.
"We will continue to maintain a presence in the area through high visibility patrols by our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams, along with the specialist expertise of our Armed Response units and Tactical Support Group officers," he said.