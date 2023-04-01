Energy support scheme deadline passes but new vouchers still available
Consumers who have not yet redeemed their £600 energy voucher can receive a new one even after the deadline has passed, a government department has said.
The scheme, which began in January, was was due to end on 31 March.
The original vouchers expire at the end of March but if customers have not yet redeemed them, they can request a new voucher from their supplier.
The voucher can then be redeemed up until 30 June.
Some customers who had their vouchers reissued will have three months from the new issue date to redeem them.
Latest figures show more than 90% of Northern Ireland households are getting much-needed help to meet energy costs.
The £600 payments are to help homes across Northern Ireland struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
An initial £400 support was announced last May and a further £200 was later added due to the high proportion of homes in Northern Ireland that use home heating oil.
The payment was given to all households regardless of whether they use oil.
Customers who pay their electricity bills by direct debit received their £600 as a bank transfer.
Households in Great Britain have been receiving similar support in monthly instalments since October.
But the lump sum nature of the scheme in Northern Ireland means households in the region will get the full support ahead of households in Great Britain.
Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability Amanda Solloway tweeted on Friday: "I urge everyone to cash in their existing vouchers if they can, as these expire today.
"If you can't, just request a replacement voucher from your supplier to be used until 30 June."