MI5 tapes case: Alex McCrory acquitted of terror charges
- Published
One of Northern Ireland's longest running terrorism trials is set to continue - although a judge has ruled one of the accused should be acquitted.
Colin Duffy, Henry Fitzsimons and Alex McCrory were allegedly recorded by MI5 in Lurgan Park after a gun attack on a police patrol in north Belfast in 2013.
In a ruling related to transcripts of the tapes, Mr Justice O'Hara said the case against Mr McCrory should be dismissed.
The case against the other men goes on.
A prosecution lawyer told Belfast Crown Court it will now consider appealing the ruling in favour of Mr McCrory.
The three men have all denied charges of preparing and directing terrorism and IRA membership.
Mr Fitzsimons, 55, from Dunmore Mews in Belfast and Mr McCrory, 61, from Sliabh Dubh View in the city, also denied attempting to murder police officers.
The court had previously heard that 14 audio and video devices were used to secretly record alleged meetings involving the men following the dissident republican attack in Ardoyne.
The recordings allegedly capture them discussing the attack.
Friday's hearing followed a previous ruling made in September 2022 when Mr Justice O'Hara excluded a portion of the Crown's evidence related to transcripts of the recordings.
Lawyers for all three men subsequently sought to have the case thrown out over the transcripts, which the police had provided to voice analysts who gave evidence for the prosecution.
The transcripts had indicated who was allegedly speaking.
Mr Justice O'Hara said Mr Fitzsimons and Mr Duffy, whose address in court papers is HMP Maghaberry, still had cases to answer based on other evidence.
However, he went on to state that the exclusion of the attribution aspect of the transcripts has had "a fatal effect" on the prosecution case against Mr McCrory and he therefore found him not guilty of all charges.
A prosecution lawyer said he wanted time to consider whether to appeal and that "the ruling is to have no effect" until then.
The judge agreed to adjourn the case until 28 April.
The non-jury trial began four years ago and has been adjourned on multiple previous occasions.