John and Pat Hume musical opens in Londonderry's Guildhall
A musical based on the lives of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume and his wife Pat opens in Londonderry on Friday.
Beyond Belief is produced by the John and Pat Hume Foundation with The Playhouse.
It will hold its debut at the city's Guildhall and run until 7 April.
Director Kieran Griffiths said the production reflects the love between "two human beings who went out ahead of us all".
Its opening comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, during which Mr Hume played a key role as the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).
"They saw something that we couldn't see," Mr Griffiths told BBC Radio Foyle.
"That love story permeates through the production, through several of the worst atrocities during Northern Ireland's Troubles and how they endured that."
Written by Damian Gorman with music by Brian O'Doherty, the sold-out run features a cast of 25 actors and 16 local children.
One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, Mr Hume helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
He was widely admired for his steadfast commitment to peaceful, democratic politics during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland.
A founding member of the SDLP, he played a major role in the peace talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with the then-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble.
Pat Hume worked alongside her husband from the beginning of the civil rights movement in Derry in the 1960s and is considered a key influence on his work in the Northern Ireland peace process.
She ran operations on the ground, manning Mr Hume's Foyle constituency office.
Her work continued during the Troubles, right through to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
Mr Griffiths said the story, while set against a politically charged and often violent backdrop, is a story "laced with love".
"We're not lamenting John and Pat. In this I choose to celebrate, to honour but there are atrocities in there."
Art, he added, can be "used as a tool of healing and a place for the these amazing moments in our history to rest".
"And for us to understand, for a community to enjoy together and to share," he said.
A young John Hume is portrayed by actor Conor O'Kane who said the story tries to get to who John Hume "was behind closed doors".
"We get to see a lot of vulnerability in this production, how he was affected not only by political events that were traumatic and heavy, but how much joy he had with his family and with Pat," he continued.
"Someone said to me the other day, John was a package and Pat delivered him."
Gerry Doherty plays the politician in his later life.
"I would like to think people will walk away and have a different perspective on the Humes, on the trials and tribulations they had to go through to get us all to where we are today.
"I would like to think people will walk out and think 'they were mighty fine people'."
Actor Niamh Morgan, who portrays Pat Hume, said audiences can expect an emotionally charged production.
"The joy I feel walking her footsteps is unmatched," she said.
"It is a heavy show, with moments of light and joy within it. The community of Derry are really going to grieve all over again for these two incredible people".
Mr Hume died in August 2020, while Pat Hume passed away in September of the following year.
A behind the scenes look at Beyond Belief will feature on In the Studio, on the BBC World Service, on 11 April.