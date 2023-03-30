Derry to London flight support expected to be extended
- Published
Flights between City of Derry Airport and London are expected to continue, with financial support due to be extended BBC News NI understands.
The UK government subsidises Derry to London Stansted flights under a public service obligation (PSO).
The existing PSO is due to expire on Friday.
But the BBC understands a new contract will be in place within days, with flights operating to Heathrow rather than Stansted.
The flights have been operated by Scottish airline Loganair since 2017.
PSO air routes see the government support flights which would not be commercially viable without state support.
The City of Derry to London PSO route has been in place since 2017 and was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.
Loganair took over the route in 2017 following the collapse of Flybmi, which had operated the flights since the PSO's launch.
The airport, which is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, has been beset by long-term funding issues.
In May 2021, the council had requested £15m from Stormont, spread over six years, to help maintain the commercial viability of the airport.
A report given to councillors at that time pointed out that this £15m would bring a potential saving of £3.5m per year for the council.