Health strikes: Staff stage 24-hour strike over pay
- Published
Thousands of healthcare workers are taking part in industrial action after the Department of Health said it could not make them a formal pay offer.
The department said it was "not in a position" to make an offer and was "potentially facing high-impact cuts".
Unison members started a 24-hour walkout at 00:00 BST on Friday. NISPA members are also going on strike and taking action short of strike.
The Royal College of Nursing is not taking part the industrial action.
Information for patients on the impact of industrial action is available on health and social care websites.
Earlier this week, Unison said there was "deep anger" that "members were once again being left behind as health workers in England, Scotland and Wales vote on pay offers".
The union said it was "utterly unacceptable" that no offer had been made to health workers in Northern Ireland and that "no pathway to negotiations currently exists to resolve this dispute".
'Considerable pressure'
On Thursday, the Department of Health said it was "potentially facing high-impact cuts on health and social care services that are already under considerable pressure".
It said it would seek clarification "from the UK government on Barnett consequential for Northern Ireland from the proposed pay settlement in England".
"This will help inform ongoing engagement with trade union colleagues."
In January, 20,000 healthcare staff in Northern Ireland including nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff took part in a one-day strike.
Another planned 24-hour walkout by health workers will take place on Monday, 3 April.