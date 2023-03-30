Department of Health says it cannot make pay offer to NI staff
The Department of Health has confirmed it is currently "not in a position" to make a formal pay offer to health staff in Northern Ireland.
It said this reflects the absence of a budget for 2023/24 and the expectation of a significant financial shortfall.
It comes ahead of planned 24-hour-strike action by health workers on Friday 31 March and Monday 3 April.
Information on impacts from the industrial action will be available on HSC websites.
In a statement, the department said they were "potentially facing high-impact cuts on health and social care services that are already under considerable pressure.
"We are seeking clarification from the UK government on Barnett consequential for Northern Ireland from the proposed pay settlement in England.
"This will help inform ongoing engagement with trade union colleagues."
'Utterly unacceptable'
Earlier this week Unison said there was "deep anger" that "members are once again being left behind as health workers in England, Scotland and Wales vote on pay offers."
On its website, the trade union said it was "utterly unacceptable" that no offer had been made to health workers in Northern Ireland and that "no pathway to negotiations currently exists to resolve this dispute."