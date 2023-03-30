Brian Coulter: Man pleads not guilty to murder of former policeman
- Published
A 28-year-old man has appeared in court where he denied the murder of 62-year-old former policeman Brian Coulter.
Mr Coulter's body was found in a downstairs flat in Sandy Braes, Magherafelt, on 18 October 2021.
Sebastian Adrian Nowak from Colvil Street in Belfast has been charged with his murder.
He attended Belfast Crown Court by video link with HMP Maghaberry and confirmed via a Polish interpreter that he could see and hear the proceedings.
Mr Nowak was then charged with murdering Mr Coulter on a date between October 13 and 18 2021. When asked how he pleaded, Mr Nowak replied "not guilty."
'No dispute about altercation'
Mr Nowak was also charged with assaulting a woman on October 18 2021 and with assaulting police and resisting police on the same date.
He entered "not guilty" pleas to these charges.
Relatives of Mr Coulter sat in the public gallery as the proceedings took place on Thursday morning.
A barrister for Mr Nowak told the court: "There is no dispute that the defendant was indeed the person at the home of the deceased and there is no dispute about an altercation within the home which appears to have led to the death of Mr Coulter."
Gavan Duffy KC added that the two central issues in the case were those of self-defence and criminal intent.
Mr Justice O'Hara said: "I will list this case for review on Friday, 2 June when I expect to be informed about what shape the trial is likely to take, when it can start and how long it might take".