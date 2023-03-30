John Caldwell: Man arrested over Omagh gun attack on police officer
A 60-year-old man has been arrested over the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell at a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, in February.
He is the 14th person to be detained as part of the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack in Omagh last month.
Police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
The latest arrest followed the search of a property in Belfast on Thursday.
Police have previously said they were "working relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice".
Det Ch Insp Caldwell, 48, was left critically ill after he was shot while putting footballs into his car after coaching young people at football.
The shooting, which occurred in front of school children, has been widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland.
He is one of the best-known detectives in the PSNI, often fronting press conferences on major inquiries during his 26-year career.