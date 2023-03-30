Donaghadee: House petrol bombed as part of ongoing gang feud
A house in Donaghadee has been petrol bombed as part of a feud between rival drug gangs in County Down, police have said.
The incident occurred shortly before 21:50 GMT on Wednesday in Beechfield Drive.
The fire was extinguished and no-one was in the property at the time of the attack.
It comes amid a spate of attacks thought to be linked to a dispute between rival factions of the UDA.
There has been a large police presence in Ards and north Down.
On Tuesday a house was petrol bombed in Ballyferris Walk, Bangor.
Officers then received a report of damage to a property in Glenbrook Road in Newtownards.
At least two men threw a brick through the front window and poured petrol onto the driveway, the PSNI said.
At 21:40 there was a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in Donaghadee Road, Newtownards.
"These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry," said a police spokesperson.
On Monday, police said eight other houses had been attacked since last Wednesday, and many of those were occupied.
Officers said those attacks were linked to an ongoing feud between "two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas".
At a meeting on Wednesday night, councillors in Ards and North Down condemned the attacks.
Mayor Karen Douglas made a statement on behalf of the council and said the "disgraceful acts of violence" would not be tolerated.
What is the UDA?
The Ulster Defence Association, formed in 1971, had tens of thousands of members at its peak.
It killed hundreds of people during the Troubles in Northern Ireland and often claimed responsibility for sectarian murders using the cover name the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).
The UDA remained a legal organisation until it was banned in August 1992.
Notorious attacks by the UFF included the shooting dead of five Catholics at a Belfast bookmakers in 1992 and the Greysteel massacre the following year.
The South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association is a standalone faction of the UDA and was once part of its inner council.
Security sources have previously said that with more than 2,000 members, it is one of Northern Ireland's largest paramilitary gangs.
According to a previous MI5-police intelligence assessment, the South East Antrim UDA"has access to arms and is heavily involved in drugs supply, community coercion, intimidation and other criminality.
