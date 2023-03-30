Donaghadee: House petrol bombed as part of ongoing gang feud
A house in Donaghadee has been petrol bombed as part of a feud between rival drug gangs in County Down, police have said.
The incident occurred shortly before 21:50 GMT on Wednesday in Beechfield Drive.
The fire was extinguished and no-one was in the property at the time of the attack.
It comes amid a spate of attacks thought to be linked to a dispute between rival factions of the UDA.
There has been a large police presence in Ards and north Down.
On Tuesday a house was petrol bombed in Ballyferris Walk, Bangor.
Officers then received a report of damage to a property in Glenbrook Road in Newtownards.
At least two men threw a brick through the front window and poured petrol onto the driveway, the PSNI said.
At 21:40 there was a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in Donaghadee Road, Newtownards.
"These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry," said a police spokesperson.
On Monday, police said eight other houses had been attacked since last Wednesday, and many of those were occupied.
Officers said those attacks were linked to an ongoing feud between "two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas".
Mike Nesbitt, assembly member for Strangford, told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme: "I know nobody was in the house that was petrol bombed in Donaghadee last night but on Tuesday there was a three-year-old girl in the house that was attacked by these criminals.
"And I'm also told that what was described as an elderly woman had her window put in, in a case of mistaken identity.
"That's one of the concerns about taking violence to the streets - that somebody that has nothing to do with drug dealing and criminality will get hurt."
Stephen Farry, the Alliance Party deputy leader and MP for North Down, said the unrest was "a feud between different factions of the UDA".
"These are unreformed criminals. We need a criminal justice response to this situation," he added.
'Police need 1,000 more officers'
At a meeting on Wednesday night, councillors in Ards and North Down condemned the attacks.
Mayor Karen Douglas made a statement on behalf of the council and said the "disgraceful acts of violence" would not be tolerated.
Councillor Philip Smith told BBC News NI that the PSNI needed to be better resourced.
"I would hope that Westminster can step in and actually provide a funding package to the PSNI. I think it needs 1,000 officers to bring it up to the level to help it fight these issues," he said.
His Ulster Unionist Party colleague Mr Nesbitt said he had been assured by senior officers that police had deployed enough resources to deal with the unrest.
What is the UDA?
The Ulster Defence Association, formed in 1971, had tens of thousands of members at its peak.
It killed hundreds of people during the Troubles in Northern Ireland and often claimed responsibility for sectarian murders using the cover name the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).
The UDA remained a legal organisation until it was banned in August 1992.
Notorious attacks by the UFF included the shooting dead of five Catholics at a Belfast bookmakers in 1992 and the Greysteel massacre the following year.
The South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association is a standalone faction of the UDA and was once part of its inner council.
Security sources have previously said that with more than 2,000 members, it is one of Northern Ireland's largest paramilitary gangs.
According to a previous MI5-police intelligence assessment, the South East Antrim UDA"has access to arms and is heavily involved in drugs supply, community coercion, intimidation and other criminality.
On Tuesday, the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.
The move, based on an MI5 intelligence assessment, follows a rise in dissident republican activity, including a recent gun attack on a top police officer.
The flare-up in violence from loyalist paramilitaries in County Down over the past week is not related to the change to the threat level.