Free school meals: NI 'holiday hunger' payments axed
- Published
The Department of Education (DE) has axed "holiday hunger" payments for children entitled to free school meals.
Since July 2020, families of 96,000 children eligible for free school meals have received £27 per child each fortnight during school holidays.
The school holiday food grant was to help low-income families with the cost of feeding children.
But the department said it was ending the scheme "with great reluctance" but it no longer had funding.
It means that families will not receive the payments for the Easter school holidays, which are due to begin on Monday in many schools.
The department has also said it can no longer fund a mental health and counselling programme for children in Primary Schools called Happy Healthy Minds.
Funding for a scheme to help children with their learning post-pandemic called Engage is also ending on 31 March.
The England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford had campaigned in 2020 to persuade the government in England to provide free school meals during the summer holidays.
In Northern Ireland, the executive decided in July 2020 to begin paying families of children entitled to free school meals to help them with the cost of food during holidays.
The payments of £27 per child per fortnight have continued during summer, Easter, Christmas and half-term school breaks since then.
The latest figures for the 2022/23 school year show that more than 96,300 children in Northern Ireland are entitled to free school meals - about 30% of the entire school population.
Children are eligible for free school meals if their families have an annual taxable income of £16,190 or less or net household earnings of less than £14,000 per year.
The former education minister, Michelle McIlveen, had extended the funding for the scheme until the end of March 2023.
But the department has said that from 1 April that "additional ringfenced funding has ended and therefore school holiday food grants can no longer be made".
"The department recognises the important support the SHFG scheme has provided for low income families who are struggling financially, particularly with recent cost of living rises and realises the huge disappointment this will be for parents," a spokesperson said in a statement.
It added that while funding allocations have not yet been confirmed by the Northern Ireland secretary, "the Department of Education is facing an extremely challenging budget".
"We will continue to work with other government departments and agencies in efforts to tackle holiday hunger in the future."
'Difficult decision'
The department also said that "significant budgetary pressures" had led to the "difficult decision" to end the Happy Healthy Minds and Engage programmes.
"We will draw on the positive learning from both programmes, which were fundamental in helping our children and young people address the impacts of the pandemic, to inform the development and implementation of future interventions," the DE statement continued.
"The department is extremely grateful to all those who have supported the delivery of Healthy Happy Minds and Engage over the past number of years to provide invaluable support to pupils across all our educational settings."