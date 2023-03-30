Paul McCusker: Well-known SDLP councillor quits party
A well-known Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) councillor in Belfast has quit the party, BBC News NI can reveal.
Paul McCusker said he was "best placed" to run as an independent in May's council elections and had become "frustrated and disheartened" with politics at a central and local level.
He became an SDLP councillor for Oldpark in 2016.
The party said it was disappointed he had decided to quit.
His decision to quit the party comes seven weeks ahead of the local-government elections on 18 May.
Mr McCusker, who has served as deputy lord mayor of Belfast, informed the SDLP of his decision on Wednesday evening.
It is understood he had been considering his future in the party for some time and did not attend the SDLP's annual conference in Londonderry last weekend.
In a statement, Mr McCusker said it had been a challenging year for him but ultimately he chose to quit the party following a "lack of progress on issues that I am very passionate about".
The councillor founded the St Patrick's Soup Kitchen in 2017 and campaigns on issues regarding homelessness, poverty and addiction.
He said he would continue to highlight and lobby on behalf of those experiencing those issues, if he is re-elected in May.
"It is very difficult to sit back and watch this not get the political attention it deserves," he added.
"Continuing as an independent will allow me to give a voice to those who often feel forgotten and continue to fight for better services.
"People deserve politicians that will help effect change and be willing to make a difference on the important issues that impact on them. We have a political system that is not working and this is impacting on so many lives."
An SDLP spokesperson said the part was disappointed Mr McCusker was "stepping away".
"It's been a tough time for him but we've really enjoyed working with Paul and he'll continue to have friends in the SDLP who wish him well in the future," the spokesperson said.
"The SDLP will be making an announcement about additional Belfast City Council candidates shortly."
Last weekend, party leader Colum Eastwood insisted the SDLP was "here to stay" despite difficult results in the 2022 assembly elections, when the party lost four seats.