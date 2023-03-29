Newtownards and Bangor: Two men refused bail after attacks
- Published
Two men charged in connection with recent unrest in Newtownards, County down, have been denied bail.
Robert Montgomery, from Queen's Square in the town, and Stephen Daniel McKeag, from Upper Movilla Street appeared in court via video link.
The pair, both 30, deny involvement in a petrol bomb attack on a property in Moyne Gardens on Sunday.
A police constable said the suspects were believed to be involved in a group likely to cause disorder.
This was due to an ongoing loyalist paramilitary feud in North Down and Newtownards, the court heard.
'Ongoing feud'
The officer told Newtownards Magistrates' Court that police would have "serious concerns" of further offences being carried out should the accused be granted bail, and that there was fear of further escalation.
Denying bail, the judge said the fact there was an ongoing feud "presupposes the risk of further offences", including further public disorder and a risk of interference of witnesses.
He said for that reason bail was denied.
Mr Montgomery is charged with arson with intent to endanger life, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and throwing a petrol bomb.
Meanwhile, Mr McKeag faces charges of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, possession of a Class B drug, making a petrol bomb and throwing a petrol bomb.
They are due to reappear before the court via video link on 26 April.