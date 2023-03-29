Londonderry: Man calls for sectarian attacks on home to stop
- Published
A Londonderry man has said repeated sectarian attacks on his home is affecting his young family.
Damage was caused to the house in Bann Drive, in the Waterside on Tuesday evening, in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.
Windows were smashed and sectarian comments are also reported to have been shouted, the police said.
Detectives have described the attack as "a despicable act" and said it was fortunate no one was injured.
They have said they are also investigating other recent reports of sectarian hate crimes in the area.
The resident, who did not want to be named, said that it was not the first time his house had been targeted by youths.
He said the attacks started when about 15 young people threw snowballs at his house and shouted sectarian slurs at his home during the cold spell.
He said it had escalated in recent weeks to stones being thrown.
The man, who lives with his partner and two young children, has called for the young people responsible to stop.
"It's just getting worse and worse," he told BBC News NI.
"We have two young children in the house and it's not good for them, we just don't quite understand why this is happening.
"The children don't want to sit in the living room; when they come home they don't know what damage they are going to see."
The police said they have conducted house-to-house inquiries over Tuesday's incident, have talked to community representatives and have checked CCTV footage in the area.
"Hate crime can have a long lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community," a police spokesman said.
"We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language, or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice."
Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy said the sectarian nature of the attacks was a grave concern.
"Twenty-five years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and we still have these sectarian attacks - that's worrying and they've got to stop," he said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.