NI Water to increase bills for businesses
- Published
Businesses in Northern Ireland are facing an above inflation increase in water charges.
The average increase of 13.4% will also apply to other non-domestic customers like schools and churches.
NI Water said it had "absorbed as much cost as possible" but was facing "significant financial pressures" from rising energy prices.
Unlike other parts of the UK, households in Northern Ireland are not billed for water.
The water system in Northern Ireland is mostly funded by government resources rather than consumer charges.
NI Water is government-owned and mostly funded by the block grant provided to Stormont by the Treasury.
Specific bill changes for non-domestic customers operate according to a formula agreed with the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator.
'Prices compare favourably'
NI Water director of finance Ronan Larkin said measured customer bills will rise by 12.7%, while unmeasured and trade effluent bills will rise by 13.7% and 15.5% respectively.
He added that this "compares favourably with other utilities across Gas and Electricity sectors".
The increases will mean a shop or small office unit, connected to sewer, using 285M³ of water, will pay £478, a rise of £54 per year.
A farmer using 400M³ of water, with septic tank, will pay £345, a rise of £37.
The increases will take effect from 1 April.