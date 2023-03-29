Strathfoyle: Children involved in 'rampant' anti-social behaviour
- Published
Children as young as 11 have been involved in serious anti-social behaviour in a County Londonderry village, a councillor has said.
Police have received reports of young people setting bins on fire, stones being thrown at cars and criminal damage in Strathfoyle.
One resident said anti-social behaviour was "rampant" and left people scared in their own homes.
Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson said there is real concern in the area.
Ms Ferguson said she has been contacted by a number of families and individuals in the village on a daily basis about the actions of a group of young people.
"I have had one gentleman unable to walk to the shops because he has been targeted," Ms Ferguson said.
"A main concern is with the one or two P7s being dragged into this group of about twelve young people," Ms Ferguson said.
"The ages [of those involved] range from P7 right up until about aged 17 and they get caught up in a lot of risk taking and dangerous stuff."
Ms Ferguson stressed that this is only a small number of people involved in these incidents and is not representative of all young people living in Strathfoyle.
"There are over 300 young people here in Strathfoyle and this is not representative of the 95% of those living in the area, this is a small number we are trying to reach out and engage with."
'Rampant around the whole estate'
One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast Show on Wednesday that her sister has been targeted in her own home.
"She has had her windows broken, she has had her bins set on fire and then there has been shouting at her and also to her kids," the resident said.
"She was scared of children, which is just ridiculous, but that is where we are at and she is petrified in her own house.
"They have no respect at all for adults, it doesn't matter what you say to them you just get expletives and told were to go."
She said anti-social behaviour was "rampant around the whole estate" and said it was "not fair on vulnerable people" who live here.
The police said that they were now linking an arson attack in Strathfoyle to a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents in the area.
A report of a fire in Deramore Drive on 17 March is now being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
"We are aware of a small minority of young people whose actions are having a negative and distressing impact on local residents in Strathfoyle," Waterside Neighbourhood Sgt Pearce said.
"None of this is fun. It is dangerous and reckless and residents are rightly frustrated and extremely concerned.
"People should feel safe in their homes and the community in which they live and this type of anti-social and criminal activity is causing fear for those impacted."
He urged local residents to report any incidents to police and said that neighbourhood officers will continue to engage with local community workers and be a visible presence in the area.