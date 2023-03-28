NI Housing Executive strike ends after new pay offer
- Published
Striking workers at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have accepted a pay offer ending their six month dispute.
The workers previously overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer from NIHE in January.
The strike, involving about 300 workers, began in September.
NIHE's chief executive, Grainia Long, said a new pay offer for staff had been accepted by both Nipsa and Unite trade union members.
She said it would allow NIHE to recommence a number of critical services "in the interests of our tenants and customers".
"We provided an amended and improved offer, which includes a cost-of-living payment of £1,600 for all staff," she added.
"Our lowest-paid staff, who are impacted the most by the increased cost of living, will receive an additional £400.
"We've been able to offer these terms following confirmation of the 2022/23 budget and our end of year financial year spend."
It is understood the pay offer by NIHE was in addition to the 2022/23 national pay award of £1,925 for all staff, which was paid in December 2022.
In December, the organisation had offered a one-off payment of £1,000 for those earning up to £32,000 and £500 to those on higher grades.
Some workers on the lowest wages were also offered an uplift of one pay point.
NIHE said it would now seek final approval from the Department for Communities for the implementation of the new pay offer.