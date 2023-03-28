Grenfell Tower: Gove urges Kingspan to fund cladding compensation
Irish firm Kingspan has been urged by Michael Gove to provide a "comprehensive package of financial support" where cladding products were "inappropriately used on buildings".
The levelling up secretary wrote to the company after it told the Observer newspaper it would pay for remediation.
Mr Gove said while it was a positive step he hoped it was "a first step only".
BBC News NI has contacted Kingspan for comment.
The Cavan-based company had a small amount of its insulation used in Grenfell Tower.
An inquiry into the tower block fire criticised Kingspan's business practices but the company said its products made up 5% of the insulation and was used without its recommendation.
Cladding removal scheme
In the letter, Mr Gove said he was appalled by the evidence he heard during the inquiry about "reckless and deceptive behaviour" in Kingspan.
He added that the company should provide a package of financial support along with the other construction product manufacturers.
The money, Mr Gove suggested, would help to pay for a scheme aimed at helping leaseholders who live in buildings between 11m (36ft) and 18.5m high, who are facing large bills for the removal of dangerous cladding.
It means those leaseholders will not have to pay for the cladding's removal.
He has previously written to Ulster Rugby asking it to consider its relationship with Kingspan following the Grenfell Inquiry.