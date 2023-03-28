Terrorism threat level raised in Northern Ireland
The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised.
The move, based on a Security Service (MI5) intelligence assessment, follows a rise in dissident republican activity, including a gun attack last month on a senior police officer.
It sees the threat level raised from substantial to severe, meaning the risk of attack or attacks has gone from "likely" to "very likely".
It was announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
The terrorism threat level remains substantial in the rest of the UK.
In February Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, 48, was shot multiple times by two gunmen while he was off-duty and coaching youth football.
The attack was carried out by the main dissident group, the New IRA.
MI5 is believed to review the threat level every six months.
Tuesday's announcement reverses last year's downgrade which was the first change in 12 years.