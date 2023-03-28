Newtownards and Bangor: Three men arrested after attacks
Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating a series of recent attacks in the north Down area, linked to tensions within loyalism.
It comes after a house in Moyne Gardens, Newtownards, was targeted with petrol bombs.
A 62-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Two arrests have been made under the Terrorism Act. A 29-year-old was arrested in Newtownards and a 53-year-old was arrested in Hillsborough.
A 30-year-old man was also arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possessing a Class B controlled drug.
All three men remain in custody.
Properties were searched in the Newtownards area as part of the operation and a number of items were removed for further examination, police said.
Police said the attacks were linked to an ongoing feud between "two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the north Down and Ards areas".
On Monday, Supt Johnston McDowell from the Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI) said a total of eight houses had been attacked with a pipe bomb, petrol bombs and "other implements".