John Simpson: Economic commentator dies aged 90
- Published
John Simpson, one of Northern Ireland's best known economic commentators, has died after a short illness.
Mr Simpson, who was 90, was still writing for the Belfast Telegraph until shortly before his death.
He had been a senior lecturer in economics and assistant dean at Queen's University, Belfast.
He had also held a wide variety of positions in public life, and in the community and voluntary sector.
Those included chairing the Probation Board and the Eastern Health and Social Services Board.
He was the longest-serving contributor to the Belfast Telegraph, writing regular columns for the Business Telegraph and sister magazine Ulster Business.
The paper's business editor Margaret Canning said: "John made a huge contribution to our coverage and we will truly miss him.
"The breadth of his knowledge was and still is unmatched."
The Belfast Telegraph said Mr Simpson leaves two daughters, Joanne and Susan, and grandsons Ryan and Connor.