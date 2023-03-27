Ulster University: Restrictions proposed amid Londonderry parking concern
New restrictions are being considered for the university area of Londonderry in an effort to address concerns over parking.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is proposing the extension of existing double yellow lines on Duncreggan Road.
That could improve traffic flow and safety around Ulster University's student village, DfI said.
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said residents in the area had become increasingly frustrated by obstructive parking.
DfI said it could take up to six months before any new proposal is introduced.
Mr Durkan told BBC Radio Foyle that problem parking in the area was not a new issue for local residents.
The issues, he said, have become "more pronounced over recent years as we emerged out of lockdown".
"People got to see what it was like with less traffic, when they weren't encountering parking problems every day, but they have come back with a bang," he added.
'Increasing safety'
The department is proposing extending the existing double yellow to take in a further stretch of Duncreggan Road, close to the student village.
A spokeswoman said it aims to improve traffic progression and increase safety in the vicinity of Ulster University student village access.
She added: "The necessary legislation is being progressed, however, the legislation process can take a minimum of six months".
Mr Durkan described the proposal as "progress but not a panacea".