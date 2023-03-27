East Belfast: Man charged over £100K drugs find
A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs offences and possessing criminal property.
It is understood the charges are linked to the seizure of Class A drugs worth more than £100,000 and the discovery of £30,000 in cash on Saturday.
They were said to have been found in a car by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in Belfast.
The man faces charges of possessing Class A and Class C drugs and possessing them with intent to supply.
He is due to appear in court later.