Mourne Mountains: Investigation after large gorse fire
- Published
An investigation has started after firefighters tackled a large gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains on Sunday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it happened close to Spelga Dam and its operation has since been scaled back.
NIFRS said the cause of the fire is not yet known and it would monitor the situation overnight.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.
Last March, NIFRS responded to dozens of wildfire calls, some of which were believed to be deliberate.