Arrest over £100K drugs find 'linked to East Belfast UVF'
- Published
Police said they have dismantled the supply of "drugs linked to East Belfast UVF" after drugs worth over £100,000 were found in a car during a search.
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force stopped the car on Montgomery Road in Belfast on Saturday.
They found a quantity of white powder, prescription medication and £30,000 in cash.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and possessing criminal property.
The items were "concealed in a specialist hide" in the vehicle, a police statement said.
"This operation demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF", said Det Insp Maguire.
"Those involved in the so-called 'drugs trade' are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control.
"They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland described the stop and search as a "proactive operation" and said the man remains in custody.